Snow day! Check the list of school closings and delays for Monday

As North Carolina continues working to restore roadways and power after a brutal snowstorm, many schools in the Piedmont Triad are planning to close or operate on delays Monday.

Districts that have already issued cancellations include Guilford County Schools, Randolph County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Davidson County Schools, Stokes County Schools and Rockingham County Schools.

The snowstorm hit Sunday, and its causing ongoing problems in the Piedmont Triad.

The Piedmont Triad is looking at “significant” impacts to travel and “elevated” impacts to power.

Snow will make the biggest impact, but freezing rain will add insult to injury.

Heavy snow is rolling in following by freezing and sleet Sunday afternoon.

In the heart of the Piedmont Triad, we’re expecting 11 to 12 inches of snow.

That number is a little lower for our southeastern neighbors with 6 to 8 inches forecasted.

The foothills and mountains are looking at a foot or more.