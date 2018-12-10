CDC to study E-scooter accidents, tobacco giant Altria invests in cannabis and more

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a Center for Disease Control study into E-scooter accidents, Altria's $1.8 billion investment into cannabis company Cronos Group and the impact Amazon's Christmas tree delivery service has on Christmas tree farms.
