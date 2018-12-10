Nissen Wagon Works building partially collapses in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Nissan Wagon Works building partially collapsed on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem Monday.

The collapse happened on Waughtown Street between Marble and Tryon streets, across the street from the Waughtown Baptist Church.

Waughtown Street is blocked between Marble and Pleasant streets, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the roof collapsed from heavy snowfall.

The is no word on if anyone was injured.