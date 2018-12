× Videos show onslaught of snow in the Piedmont Triad, roads quickly deteriorating

Cities in the Piedmont Triad are enduring the first morning of what could be a historic snowfall in the area.

With snow coming down, roads are deteriorating quickly. Vehicle are struggling to get snow-covered roadways.

Plows have already begun working to get the streets cleared in certain areas.

Burlington

Greensboro

High Point

Winston-Salem

