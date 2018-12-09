Trans-Siberian Orchestra reschedules shows as snow pummels Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Trans-Siberian orchestra is rescheduling two concerts initially set for Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum as the city faces heavy snowfall.

The 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday concerts will be rescheduled for 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Tickets for the 3 p.m. show will be honored at the 4 p.m. show.

Tickets for 7:30 p.m. show will be honored at the 8 p.m. show.

Ticket holders who cannot attend the Tuesday shows can exchange their tickets for one of these three options:

Trans-Siberian Orchestra performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, in Raleigh

Any other show along this year's tour

Any show on the 2019 Winter Tour including Greensboro's 2019 shows (Dates to be determined)

To sign up and exchange tickets, email GBOmarketing@gmail.com.

Include in the email your name, email address and phone number. The Greensboro Coliseum staff will then contact you as soon as possible.