Trans-Siberian Orchestra reschedules shows as snow pummels Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Trans-Siberian orchestra is rescheduling two concerts initially set for Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum as the city faces heavy snowfall.
The 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday concerts will be rescheduled for 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.
Tickets for the 3 p.m. show will be honored at the 4 p.m. show.
Tickets for 7:30 p.m. show will be honored at the 8 p.m. show.
Ticket holders who cannot attend the Tuesday shows can exchange their tickets for one of these three options:
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, in Raleigh
- Any other show along this year's tour
- Any show on the 2019 Winter Tour including Greensboro's 2019 shows (Dates to be determined)
To sign up and exchange tickets, email GBOmarketing@gmail.com.
Include in the email your name, email address and phone number. The Greensboro Coliseum staff will then contact you as soon as possible.