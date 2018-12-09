Weather closings and delays

Trans-Siberian Orchestra reschedules shows as snow pummels Greensboro

Posted 9:52 am, December 9, 2018, by

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Trans-Siberian orchestra is rescheduling two concerts initially set for Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum as the city faces heavy snowfall.

The 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday concerts will be rescheduled for 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Tickets for the 3 p.m. show will be honored at the 4 p.m. show.

Tickets for 7:30 p.m. show will be honored at the 8 p.m. show.

Ticket holders who cannot attend the Tuesday shows can exchange their tickets for one of these three options:

  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, in Raleigh
  • Any other show along this year's tour
  • Any show on the 2019 Winter Tour including Greensboro's 2019 shows (Dates to be determined)

To sign up and exchange tickets, email GBOmarketing@gmail.com.

Include in the email your name, email address and phone number. The Greensboro Coliseum staff will then contact you as soon as possible.