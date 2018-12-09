Many areas of North Carolina, including the Piedmont, have already seen more than a foot of snow and sleet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. – Some areas of North Carolina have already seen more than a foot of snow and sleet, Gov. Roy Cooper said during a press conference on Sunday morning.

Jefferson and Mount Airy have seen more than 12 inches, while Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem have seen just under 12 inches as of about 12:30 p.m.

Cooper said crews are working around the clock across North Carolina to clear the roads and help stranded drivers.

“North Carolina is in the cold, icy grip of a mammoth, winter storm,” Cooper said. “This storm is treacherous. Especially if you try to drive in it.”

The Highway patrol has responded to more than 500 crashes since midnight, Cooper said.

“Our troopers are ready to help you,” Cooper said. “But don’t make us have to. Don’t put your life and the lives of first responders at risk by getting out on roads covered in snow and ice.”

More than 170,000 North Carolina households were without power as of Sunday morning, according to Cooper.

The snowstorm hit overnight and its causing ongoing problems in the Piedmont Triad.

The Piedmont Triad is looking at “significant” impacts to travel and “elevated” impacts to power. Snow will make the biggest impact, but freezing rain will add insult to injury.

Heavy snow is rolling in following by freezing and sleet Sunday afternoon. In the heart of the Piedmont Triad, we're expecting 11 to 12 inches of snow.

That number is a little lower for our southeastern neighbors with 6 to 8 inches forecasted. The foothills and mountains are looking at a foot or more.