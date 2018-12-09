× More than 100,000 without power in North Carolina amid snowstorm

Across the state, more than 100,000 people are without power, according to Duke Energy.

The power company has not released estimated restoration times as they await reports on storm impacts.

The following Piedmont Triad counties are facing over 100 outages as of 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Alamance — 1,027

Forsyth — 823

Guilford — 216

Wilkes — 158

Yadkin — 143

The North Carolina county reporting the highest number of outages is Buncombe with 18,908 following by Rutherford with 13,797 and Wake with 9,695.