More than 100,000 without power in North Carolina amid snowstorm
Across the state, more than 100,000 people are without power, according to Duke Energy.
The power company has not released estimated restoration times as they await reports on storm impacts.
The following Piedmont Triad counties are facing over 100 outages as of 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
- Alamance — 1,027
- Forsyth — 823
- Guilford — 216
- Wilkes — 158
- Yadkin — 143
The North Carolina county reporting the highest number of outages is Buncombe with 18,908 following by Rutherford with 13,797 and Wake with 9,695.