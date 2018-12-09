More than 200,000 people in North Carolina are without power as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

North Carolina Emergency Management posted the total number of 203,058 on Sunday evening.

The numbers for the Piedmont counties include:

Guilford: 2,615

Forsyth: 3,964

Randolph: 12,359

Davidson: 278

Davie: 1,146

Alamance: 1,387

Rockingham: 3,083

Surry: 5,786

Stokes: 2,242

Visit the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s website for more snow totals from around the state.

Much of the northern portion of the FOX8 viewing area has seen 12 to 15 inches, including Danbury, Mount Airy, Eden and Burlington.

The Piedmont Triad is looking at significant impacts to travel and elevated impacts to power. Snow will make the biggest impact, but freezing rain will add insult to injury.

Gov. Roy Cooper said crews are working around the clock across North Carolina to clear the roads and help stranded drivers.