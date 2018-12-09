It’s here: Snowstorm strikes Piedmont Triad, up to 12 inches of snow forecasted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snowstorm hit overnight, and its causing ongoing problems in the Piedmont Triad.

The Piedmont Triad is looking at "significant" impacts to travel and "elevated" impacts to power.

Snow will make the biggest impact, but freezing rain will add insult to injury.

Heavy snow is rolling in following by freezing and sleet Sunday afternoon.

In the heart of the Piedmont Triad, we're expecting 11 to 12 inches of snow.

That number is a little lower for our southeastern neighbors with 6 to 8 inches forecasted.

The foothills and mountains are looking at a foot or more.