Highway Patrol has already responded to more than 500 wrecks and 1,100 calls for service across North Carolina

GREEBSBORO, N.C. – Troopers across North Carolina have responded to more than 500 crashes and 1,100 calls for service since midnight as of about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Fifty-four of those wrecks have been in the Greensboro area. The Raleigh and Monroe areas have both had more than 100 wrecks.

Many parts of the state, including in the Piedmont, have already seen more than a foot of sleet and snow.

Jefferson and Mount Airy have seen more than 12 inches, while Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem have seen just under 12 inches as of about 12:30 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper said crews are working around the clock across North Carolina to clear the roads and help stranded drivers.

“Our troopers are ready to help you,” Cooper said. “But don’t make us have to. Don’t put your life and the lives of first responders at risk by getting out on roads covered in snow and ice.”