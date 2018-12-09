Here’s the snowfall totals for the Piedmont and what’s in store for this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some parts of the Piedmont saw well over a foot of snow on Sunday amid a massive winter storm.

The Sunday totals for cities in the Piedmont are as follows:

Piney Creek: 20.5” Mayodan: 16.5” Eden: 14.5” Winston-Salem: 14.5” Greensboro: 12” High Point: 11” Burlington: 11” Thomasville: 11” Lexington: 9” Randleman: 9” Asheboro: 6” Denton: 3” Farmer: 3” Troy: 3” Seagrove: 3”

A winter storm for the history books is pulling away from the Carolina coast. Behind the storm, we will have to deal with melting snow during the day and refreezing at night. Roads could have slick spots on them for a few days.

For Monday morning, we could see a light wintry mix. The wintry mix could bring a half inch of snow and sleet or an icy glaze. Monday afternoon will be cloudy and cold with highs in the middle 30s.

Any melting snow and ice on Monday will refreeze on Tuesday morning. The sun on Tuesday will help start the melting process again with highs in the mid to upper-30s.

Another freeze for Wednesday morning followed by afternoon highs in the low-40s.

Below freezing Thursday morning with afternoon highs in the lower-40s. The only change for Thursday is that clouds will begin to fill our skies.

Right now, it appears a powerhouse storm system will roll across the south and bring the potential for heavy rain on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s.