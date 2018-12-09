Duke Energy calls in trucks from Midwest to help face Carolina snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Utility crews and others began fighting the winter storm before it even hit.

Duke Energy has hundreds of utility crews stationed and ready to help restore power in the Triad in preparation for outages and utility issues.

Saturday afternoon utility trucks from the Midwest and surrounding states were stationed in the parking lot of the Koury Convention Center.

“We have nearly 9,000 people working across the Carolinas to fight the effects of the storm. That includes here in the Triad. We've brought in about a thousand line crews and tree crews from as far away as the Midwest,” said Jeff Brooks.

Along with the utility crews, a local business spent part of the afternoon spreading salt on their park lot

"We're just going keep an eye outside and make sure it's safe for everyone,” said Diana Rakowski, Manager of Spring Garden Diner.

Duke Energy will dispatch several utility trucks into the region as they work hard to prepare for any storm damage. They will make sure emergency service facilities, like hospitals, local fire and police departments, have their power restored first.

“We're going to focus on kind of those main lines in communities that deliver power all across the city and then work to restore as many customers as we can with every restoration,” said Brooks.

The energy company asks residents to be patient as they work to restore power over the next few days.