Dive team looking for truck driver who crashed, disappeared in North Carolina river

KINSTON, N.C. – A dive team is looking for the driver of a tractor-trailer who crashed into a North Carolina river and disappeared.

WITN reported that it happened Sunday when the driver hit a guardrail and drove off the other side of the road and into the Neuse River in Kinston.

Crews found the tractor-tailor in the river with only about 20 feet of it sticking out of the water.

The dive team was able to find the cab of the truck, but they did not see the driver inside.

A portion of U.S. 70 and 258 will stay closed overnight Sunday. A dive team will resume their search Monday.