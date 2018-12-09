× City of High Point facilities closed Monday due to snowstorm

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Due to significant snowfall from Winter Storm Diego, all City of High Point facilities will be closed on Monday.

This includes City Hall, Northpoint, Recreation Center, Material Recovery Facility, Kersey Valley Landfill, Ingleside Compost Facility and the High Point Transit System.

Public services including police, fire and 911 will continue to work around the clock during this winter weather event, according to a city press release.