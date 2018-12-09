× Chunk of ice cracks North Carolina deputy’s vehicle amid massive snowstorm

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. – A chunk of ice cracked a North Carolina deputy’s windshield Sunday amid the massive snowstorm that left more than a foot of snow across much of the state.

“Another example of the unpredictable happening while driving in #winterweather,” the Durham County Sheriff’s Office posted to Twitter. “Thankfully he was ok. If you can’t stay home, stay alert.”

Much of the northern portion of the FOX8 viewing area has seen 12 to 15 inches, including Danbury, Mount Airy, Eden and Burlington.

More than 200,000 people in North Carolina are without power as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Piedmont Triad is looking at significant impacts to travel and elevated impacts to power. Snow will make the biggest impact, but freezing rain will add insult to injury.

Gov. Roy Cooper said crews are working around the clock across North Carolina to clear the roads and help stranded drivers.