Guilford, Alamance counties declare local State of Emergencies amid ongoing snowstorm

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Guilford and Alamance counties have declared local State of Emergencies at 10 a.m. Sunday amid the ongoing snowstorm.

A state of emergency allows the County to coordinate and request additional emergency supplies and resources to mitigate the impact of the storm.

It also places the county, citizens, municipalities and towns in a better position for FEMA to assist with expenses pertaining to the storm, county officials said in a press release.

Residents can sign up to get emergency alerts directly from Alamance County Emergency Management and other Public Safety agencies through Nixle by visiting http://www.alamance-nc.com/em/get-alerts/ or text ALAMANCE to 888777 or can call (336) 290-0362 for assistance.

The Piedmont Triad is looking at "significant" impacts to travel and "elevated" impacts to power.

Snow will make the biggest impact, but freezing rain will add insult to injury. Heavy snow is rolling in following by freezing and sleet Sunday afternoon.

In the heart of the Piedmont Triad, we're expecting 11 to 12 inches of snow. That number is a little lower for our southeastern neighbors with 6 to 8 inches forecasted.

The foothills and mountains are looking at a foot or more.