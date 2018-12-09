× 1 North Carolina winter storm fatality after tree crashes on car in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. – Officials confirmed one person was killed when a tree fell on a car Sunday afternoon in Matthews, according to WSOC.

Police closed East John Street near Charles Buckley Way for the investigation. Officers are telling drivers to use Highway 74 as an alternate route.

More than 200,000 people across the state are currently without power and much of the state sustained more than 12 inches of snow.

The Piedmont Triad is looking at significant impacts to travel and elevated impacts to power. Snow will make the biggest impact, but freezing rain will add insult to injury.

Gov. Roy Cooper said crews are working around the clock across North Carolina to clear the roads and help stranded drivers.