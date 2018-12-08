× Woman arrested after allegedly pushing a bike-patrol officer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A woman was arrested after authorities said she pushed a Winston-Salem bike-patrol officer and his foot went into a water main hole.

Summer Jaid Haynes, 23, of Pinnacle, N.C., was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond on charges of felony assault on a government official, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

The suspect was arrested after Officer P.M. Felske responded to a disturbance at 1 West End Blvd. in the area behind the Crystal Towers apartment building shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

Haynes pushed Officer Felske, who stepped back and his foot became lodged in a water main hole, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Officer Felske was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.