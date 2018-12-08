× North Carolina Zoo closed Sunday ahead of potentially historic December snowfall

ASHEBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina Zoo is closed on Sunday as an upcoming winter storm could possibly bring historic snowfall totals for this month.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for nearly every county in the FOX8 viewing area from 1 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday.

“The Zoo’s priority is to ensure the safety of our staff and the 1,600 animals under our care,” the zoo said in a press release.

The Piedmont could see six to 12 inches of snow. Over a foot of snow is possible across the mountains and foothills. Ice could be a problem across the southern Piedmont.