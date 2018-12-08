× North Carolina registered sex offender arrested again, charged with child sexual assault

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A registered sex offender living in Lincoln County has been charged with child sexual assault, authorities said.

WSOC reported that Timothy Dwayne Self, 26, of Lincolnton, who is a registered sex offender, was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female who is an acquaintance of the suspect.

The victim told police Self sexually assaulted her on separate incidents between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30.

Self was arrested Friday and was charged with one felony count of statutory rape of a child.

He is in jail under a $200,000 secured bond. His next court date is Monday.

Self was put on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry after being convicted in Catawba County in June of 2014 for taking indecent liberties with a minor.