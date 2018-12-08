× Mother faces murder charges after her 10-month-old twins drown at motel

TULARE, Calif. – A mother in California faces murder charges after her twin 10-month-old boys drowned at a motel.

KFSN reported that Heather Langdon, 37, of Lindsay, Calif., was arrested Thursday and charged with murder after the infants drowned at the Virginia Motor Lodge motel in Tulare.

Officers who responded to the crime started administering CPR and medical workers took the twins to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives arrested the suspect after questioning her, according to the Fresno Bee.

Authorities are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The twin boys drowned inside the motel room where they were staying, according to police.