Mom and baby fall 20 feet down inside storm drain after grate gives way

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A mother and her baby had to be rescued after a storm grate they were walking on collapsed, causing them to fall 20 feet.

The Associated Press reported that it happened as the victims were walking through a parking lot Thursday night in Clarksville, Tenn.

Emergency responders were called and a helicopter took the woman to the hospital and an ambulance took the baby. The victims were underground for more than 30 minutes.

The mother had no visible signs of any serious injuries and the baby had a cut, but it didn’t appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Police said they are not sure why the grate collapsed.