Live blog: Real-time winter storm updates

Real-time updates from the FOX8 newsroom as the Piedmont Triad prepares for a major winter storm.
We haven't talked a lot about the expected increase in winds on Sunday. It will be snowing heavily at this time, so visibility will be poor.
These are forecast sustained winds Sunday AM, but gusts will be 25-30 mph. Expect scattered power outages. pic.twitter.com/yrJwskEKST
Target on Hanes Mall Blvd in WS completely wiped out of bread! pic.twitter.com/REu7uf79kQ
Here’s a list of closings and delays in the Piedmont ahead of the upcoming snowstorm https://t.co/q8FvGzg54a pic.twitter.com/2kZwLUshtU
There will be a special edition of the FOX8 Morning News Sunday, starting at 6 am…
Join us for full team coverage of road conditions, the latest closings and delays and (of course) your detailed forecast! pic.twitter.com/CTRiXKqK34
.@DukeEnergy power trucks are staging near the Koury Convention Center. They have brought in over a 1,000 crews, some from the Midwest, for the winter storm heading to the triad @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/2j59gD5jc0
Around 1,000 @DukeEnergy and contract linemen, tree crews and support staff from the Midwest and other areas have arrived in Greensboro to help restore power across the region as #Diego takes aim on the Triad. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/s7qaK7F65q
Red Cross opening shelters ahead of the storm. Rockingham Middle School in Reidsville opens at 6pm pic.twitter.com/3KVq8R935p
Driving across #NCwx in tomorrow's #WinterStorm is not advised, but if you absolutely must be on the roadways, take a look at these simple tips. #TakeItSlowInTheSnow Also know your latest forecast information: https://t.co/Xw4the2cye pic.twitter.com/iqaDsPuyoc
