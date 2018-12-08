× Kid Rock spreads Christmas cheer by paying off $81,000 worth of layaways at Walmart in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Musician Kid Rock is spreading the Christmas cheer by paying off the balances of balances of 350 layaway accounts at a Walmart store.

WRCB reported that Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, gave a Walmart in Nashville $81,000 to pay down all of the accounts.

“Kudos to Kid Rock for making such a gesture in our community,” Meyer said. “I think that’s a pretty Nashville proud moment.”

Rock reportedly called the store Friday and the set payment up and his manager made the payments at the store later that day.

Rock posted to Twitter that he was following director Tyler Perry’s lead after Perry paid off layaway balances at two stores in Georgia.

@tylerperry Great idea! I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You! — Kid Rock (@KidRock) December 7, 2018