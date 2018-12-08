Here’s a list of closings and delays in the Piedmont ahead of the upcoming snowstorm

Several churches in the Piedmont are already cancelling or delaying service on Sunday, which is expected to be the start of a massive state-wide snowstorm.

Click here for FOX8’s list of closings and delays, updated every five minutes.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for nearly every county in the FOX8 viewing area from 1 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday.

Parts of North Carolina are forecast to get up to 18 inches of snow and ice Saturday through Monday along with gusty winds. Nearly all of the state is expected to feel some sort of impact from the storm.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The storm starts around midnight Sunday with snow. For the Triad, the snow will continue until about 4 p.m. Sunday.

After 4 p.m. Sunday, the Triad snow will begin to mix with and change to sleet and freezing rain. Across the Virginia border counties, mountains and foothills, there’s a chance they could remain all snow, especially the mountains.

The precipitation should begin to stop between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday. Overnight Sunday into Monday, there’s a chance we could see a light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. But most of the precipitation will fall on Sunday.

The Piedmont could see six to 12 inches of snow. Over a foot of snow is possible across the mountains and foothills.