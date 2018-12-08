Dog waited weeks for owners to return to home burned by massive wildfire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. – A dog waited weeks for his owners to return home after the massive wildfire in California.

The K9 Paw Print rescue organization posted photos of the dog to its Facebook page which show the dog, named Madison, waiting where his home once stood.

“Madison’s parents were unable to get home to him when the Camp Fire spread,” the post read. “They hoped and prayed he would be OK. When they finally got clearance to go back to the lot where their house once stood…Madison was waiting there for them as if he were protecting his former home. Never give up!!”

The Camp Fire burned through more than 153,000 acres in Butte County after it broke out November 8. It was contained November 25 after becoming the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

The death toll, as of earlier this week, is 85. Eleven people are still unaccounted for.

The blaze decimated much of the town of Paradise and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes and more than 4,800 other buildings.

CNN contributed to this report.