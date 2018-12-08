Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI have arrested 34-year-old Michael Ray McLellan in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.

McLellan was being held at the time of his arrest in law enforcement custody on charges unrelated to this case — possession of stolen firearms, kidnapping and probation violation.

Now, the Lumberton Police Department has also charged McLellan with 10 felonies on the following state charges in connection with Hania’s death: first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a person under 15 years of age, first-degree sexual offense, statutory sex offense with a person 15 years or younger, first-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, felony restraint, abduction of child, and concealment of a death.

Hania was forced into a family member’s idling SUV and kidnapped from her driveway in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton on Nov. 5.

The FBI’s Lab at Quantico conducted a forensic exam of the stolen SUV, recovered on Nov. 8. The North Carolina State Crime Lab provided preliminary test results on Hania’s body, located on Nov. 27. The results of those tests, including some received on Dec. 7, and a thorough criminal investigation resulted in the current charges.

McLellan stood before a state magistrate at the Robeson County Detention Center in the early morning hours Saturday morning, Dec. 8.

McLellan is currently being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond. He will have his first court appearance at the Robeson County Courthouse on Monday at 9 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, additional charges could be filed as the case continues.