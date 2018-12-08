5 more people arrested in case of man found dead in Burlington home earlier this year

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have arrested five more people in connection to the murder of a man found dead in his home earlier this year.

A total of seven people face charges after Colton Kyle Murray was found dead in the sunroom of a home in the 1000 block of Tarleton Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. on April 13.

Devonta Lamont Hinton, 21, of Graham, Donte Malik Harbour, 23, of Burlington, and Kaleb Jeremiah Freeland, 19, of Burlington, face charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Hinton, Harbour and Freeland were taken into custody Friday and have been jailed without bond in Alamance County.

Joselyn Elizabeth Carden, 20, of Burlington, and Jacqueline Mccall Frost, 22, of Dunn, face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Carden and Frost were jailed under $50,000 unsecured bonds in Sampson County after being arrested in Dunn, N.C. late last month.

Two other suspects in the case were arrested in October.

Kristiana Yesinia Mancini, 22, of Graham, was charged with felony obstruction of justice and Ezra Dejesus Brent, 21, of Burlington, was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mancini was jailed under s $150,000 secured bond and Brent was jailed without bond.