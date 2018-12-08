× 3 men dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at South Carolina home

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Three men were killed from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Rock Hill, S.C. on Saturday, according to officials.

WBTV reported that it happened in the 100 block of Cherry Street off Red River Road and York County deputies responded at about 5 p.m.

The men were found unconscious and not breathing. Their names have not been released, but officials said they were 37, 29 and 25 years old.

Firefighters reported elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the home. There are no current signs of foul play.