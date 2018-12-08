× 3 fast food employees arrested after ecstasy pill found in 4-year-old’s kids meal

TAYLOR, Texas – A fast food restaurant manager and two other employees were arrested after the drug “ecstasy” was found in a kid’s meal.

KXAN reported that the pill was found in an Sonic order for a 4-year-old boy and her 11-year-old sister initially thought it was candy.

The girl was unwrapping the meal for her younger brother when she found the drug, according to the station.

The parents then became suspicious and drove back to the restaurant. Police were called to the Sonic restaurant in Taylor, Texas and took three people into custody.

Jonathan Roberson, 35; Jose Molina, 22, and Tanisha Dancer, 30, were arrested. Dancer was the manager and had three other pills hidden in her clothing, according to police. She has since been fired.

The pill came back positive for ecstasy after being tested by police. Police said they do not believe there is a health or safety risk to Sonic customers since they made the arrests.