× 13-year-old boy punches home intruder in the face

PHOENIX, Ariz. – A 13-year-old boy found a stranger is his bed and punched him in the face.

KPHO reported that 27-year-old Andre Marc Sutherland was on methamphetamine at the time and entered through an unlocked sliding glass door.

It happened earlier this week at an apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona.

The boy told police he went to the kitchen to make pizza and returned to his bedroom to find the suspect in his bed, inappropriately touching himself.

The boy then punched the suspect in the face and the two got into a scuffle, according to police.

Sutherland eventually left and the teenager called 911 and his father from a locked bathroom.

Police found the suspect near the family’s apartment complex. He was arrested and booked on several charges including burglary, public sexual indecency and aggravated assault.

Sutherland told police he jumped over a wall and came into the apartment because he thought the place looked “haunted and abandoned.”

He also told officers he fondled himself as a way to “draw the spirits in.”