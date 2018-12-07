‘You need to be finishing up your plans’: Winter storm warnings, watches to roll in as storm barrels in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the winter storm approaches, forecasts are becoming clearer for the Piedmont Triad.

The latest report estimates that this weekend will bring 6 to 12 inches of snow for Forysth and Guilford counties as well as neighboring areas.

To the Triad's northeast, 12 to 18 inches of snow is anticipated.

To the southeast, that number is as low as 3 to 6 inches.

Snow, combined with ice, will bring hazardous conditions across the Piedmont Sunday and Monday.#upwithFOX8 pic.twitter.com/8xZlLlBygR — 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) December 7, 2018

Beginning Saturday evening, winter storm watches will cover the entire FOX8 viewing area with winter storm warnings for Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alleghany counties as well as the mountains.

As we prepare for this season's first winter storm, be sure you know difference between Winter Advisory, Watch and Warning. This graphic can help. Stay tuned here: we'll be sharing tips & info throughout the storm. #ncwx #wintersafety pic.twitter.com/pJ0rUdjgzA — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) December 7, 2018

The winter threat index reach an 8, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

"You need to be finishing up your plans," Byrd said. "Get everything together that you need for a couple days or more."

Byrd recommends being prepared for a worst case scenario.

The snow will become freezing ran as Sunday turns to Monday