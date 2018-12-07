Winter Storm Warning for Piedmont Triad ahead of potentially historic December snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for nearly every county in the FOX8 viewing area.

The warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Sunday until 7 p.m. Monday.

FOX8 MAX Weather Meteorologist Charles Ewing said the coming winter storm could bring historic snowfall totals for the month of December.

Most of Saturday will be cloudy.

There is a chance we could see some light rain perhaps mixing with a little snow across the southern Piedmont. But this shouldn’t be a big deal.

The big deal starts around midnight with snow. For the Triad, the snow will continue until about 4 p.m. Sunday. After 4 p.m. Sunday, the Triad snow will begin to mix with and change to sleet and freezing rain. Across the Virginia border counties, mountains and foothills, there’s a chance they could remain all snow, especially the mountains.

The precipitation should begin to stop between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday. Overnight Sunday into Monday, there’s a chance we could see a light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. But most of the precipitation will fall on Sunday.

The Piedmont could see six to 12 inches of snow. Over a foot of snow is possible across the mountains and foothills.

Ice could be a problem across the southern Piedmont.

Montgomery County is not under the Winter Storm Warning, but is under a Winter Storm Watch.