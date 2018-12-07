Students in Winston-Salem put ‘Cozmo’ toy robot to Deal or Dud challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Cozmo is a small robot that promises to play games with you, even recognize your face and say your name.

FOX8 asked the robotics team at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County's Downtown School to help us decide if Cozmo is a deal or a dud.

To use Cozmo you need an IOS or android device because the robot operates from an app. Cozmo comes with a charger and three play cubes that he's synced up to.

Cozmo is ready to go right out of the box. The app guides you through how to help Cozmo grow. The more you use him, the more he learns.

The middle school students enjoy playing the games on the app with Cozmo. You also use the app to program up to 10 names and stand in front of the robot's camera to capture an image of your face.

Cozmo really did recognize students and randomly say their names while playing games with them. It can be hard to impress middle schools and this robot did.

Evelyn told us, "that it says the names, the fact that it can pronounce things correctly because I know a lot of names are pronounced wrong just by people like and it's cool that it can actually pronounce it correctly."

Jamil adds, "I thought it was very interactive and like a real pet."

Just follow the app. You don't have to join a robotics team to figure Cozmo out. The students say, "Deal!"

You can buy Cozmo at most major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. It costs $150.