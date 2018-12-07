× President Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has decided to nominate former attorney general William Barr to be the next permanent head of the Justice Department, the President told reporters Friday.

Barr, a former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has been emerging this week as a consensus candidate to succeed Jeff Sessions as attorney general, two sources familiar with Trump’s thinking told CNN on Thursday.

Trump picked Matthew Whitaker to be acting attorney general after Sessions was fired last month.