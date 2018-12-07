× Nuns accused of stealing $500,000 from Catholic school and using it on vacations and gambling

TORRANCE, Calif. — Two nuns are accused of stealing $500,000 from a Catholic school and using it on vacations and gambling.

The Press-Telegram reported that Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper and Sister Lana Lang of St. James Catholic School in Torrence, Calif. had allegedly been embezzling from the school for at least 10 years.

Kreuper recently retired as the school’s principal and handled all tuition checks and fees, according to the paper.

She is accused of withholding checks and putting the money into an account that only she and the other suspect knew about.

The suspects allegedly told parents at the school that the school was on a tight budget while they spent money on gambling and trips to the casino.

The nuns had expressed remorse, and the archdiocese and the church were not pursuing criminal charges, according to the paper.