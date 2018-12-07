× McDonald’s serving up free fries for the rest of 2018

If you love McDonald’s fries, then you’re going to really love what the chain has in store for December.

Every Friday for the rest of the year, McDonald’s will give out free medium orders of fries.

The catch?

You can only get the coupon in the McDonald’s app, and you have to spend at least $1.

Also, you can only get one free order per day.

The deal ends on Dec. 30

While you’re there you can also take advantage of a new Burger King promotion — the “Whopper Detour.” With that deal, you can get a 1 cent Whopper by going to McDonald’s.