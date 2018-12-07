× Man charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting, killing ‘close friend’ in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged after an accidental shooting left one person dead in Winston-Salem in August, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Jassy Salinas-Vargas, 20, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

At 5:13 a.m. on Aug. 2, police investigated a shooting at the Cambridge Apartments complex on West 23rd Street in Winston-Salem.

On the scene, police found Jovannie Gonzalez-Martinez, 20, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was brought to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

In the Friday news release, police said Gonzalez-Martinez “was a close friend to Salinas-Vargas and was visiting the apartment.”

Gonzalez-Martinez and Salinas-Vargas went outside on the staircase landing and the “two were negligently handling a shotgun,” police said.

Salinas-Vargas fired the shotgun, hitting Gonzalez-Martinez in the chest.

Salinas-Vargas was taken into police custody Friday morning on a warrant for felony speeding to elude as result of an unrelated matter.

Salinas-Vargas was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 4, 2019.