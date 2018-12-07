× Man accused of hitting woman jogging in High Point with SUV and leaving the scene

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man faces charges after police said he hit a woman jogging in High Point with an SUV and left the scene.

Santa B. Gurung, 31, of High Point, was jailed under a $50,000 unsecured bond on a charge of felonious hit-and-run, according to a High Point police press release.

Police said it happened as a woman was jogging at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 7 on Barrow Road at Willard Dairy Road. She was left with significant injuries.

The suspect was seen on video leaving the scene in a black 2011 Honda CRV, according to police.

Police said the victim and suspect did not know each other.

Gurung turned himself in to police on Friday. He has since been released from jail.