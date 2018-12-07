× ‘Just stay calm’: Smith High School staff who confronted armed man tell their story

GREENSBORO — An armed man who came to Smith High on Monday threatened to start shooting in the cafeteria during the busy lunch period, according to one of the staff members who confronted him, the News & Record reports.

“He was like, I am about to start shooting in the cafeteria or to ‘let off’ as he put it,” Patrick Jordan, a school behavior intervention specialist, said Wednesday. “I was like, ‘Hey man, you don’t need to do that, just stay calm.’ ”

Police said in warrants that 29-year-old Steve Brantley Spence traveled to Greensboro from Virginia with a “kill list” including two adults he expected to find at Smith. Greensboro police have said they believe he acted alone and there is no ongoing threat to the school.

Along with Jordan, Lashonti Hines, an assistant principal, and D.K. Evans, the school resource officer, helped thwart Spence that day.

Hines asked what he needed and then stepped closer when she didn’t hear all of his response.

“That’s when he pulled (the gun) out and just said, ‘Get back!’ ” she said.

