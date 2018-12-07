× It’s official! Jim Cantore heads to North Carolina, says winter storm could hit ‘like a hammer’

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is officially headed to North Carolina in anticipation of the winter storm that could hit “like a hammer.”

The Weather Channel meteorologist is headed to Asheville, according to tweets that he responded to on Friday.

tell them Asheville later today Alexis :) Hope that helps :) — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) December 7, 2018

LOL! Asheville. — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) December 7, 2018

Cantore is known for showing up in extreme weather and major storms. He said precipitation “will come in like a hammer” in some spots.

From Saturday night on (regardless of NAM precip type) watch how rapidly and heavy the precipitation spreads across parts of the i85, i40, i26 and i77 corridors Saturday night into Sunday morning. That is the takeaway for travelers. It will come in like a hammer in spots. pic.twitter.com/vQCBbgx9WF — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) December 7, 2018

The latest report estimates that this weekend will bring 6 to 12 inches of snow for Forysth and Guilford counties and to neighboring areas.

To the Triad’s northwest, 12 to 18 inches of snow is anticipated. To the southeast, that number is as low as 3 to 6 inches.

Beginning Saturday evening, winter storm watches will cover the entire FOX8 viewing area with winter storm warnings for Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alleghany counties as well as the mountains.

The snow will become freezing rain as Sunday turns to Monday.

Cantore is well-known for covering severe weather events — and gets especially excited over thundersnow.