Hurricane Michael victims still recovering brace for winter storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Homeowners in Greensboro still recovering from Hurricane Michael are bracing for the potential of heavy snow this weekend.

Joshua Dowd's house suffered extensive damage when a tree crushed his roof back in October. Three massive tarps still cover his home.

"I'm glad it's not raining anymore, but I'm not looking forward to the snow," said Dowd.

The threat of snow in the forecast prompted Dowd to reinforce the tarps. Installing sheets of plywood underneath the tarps to take the weight of anything that might land on them.

Dowd says he and his family are just hoping for the best.

"Now that we have this literally looming over us, we're really trying to make the best of it and trying to have a good holiday," said Dowd.