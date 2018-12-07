× Elementary school principal reportedly bans candy canes, says ‘J shape’ stands for Jesus

OMAHA, Neb. – An elementary school teacher in Nebraska was placed on leave after banning Santa, Christmas decorations and even candy canes, because she said the “J shape” stands for Jesus.

KETV reported that Jennifer Sinclair, the new principal of Manchester Elementary in Elkhorn, Neb., was recently placed on administrative leave.

Officials said Sinclair sent a directive to staff to ban certain religious Christmas decorations in the classroom.

The list included red and green items (Christmas colors), playing Christmas music, Christmas trees, making Christmas gifts, reindeer and Christmas videos.

Also banned were candy canes, which according to KETV, “historically, the shape is a ‘J’ for Jesus. The red is for the blood of Christ, and the white is a symbol of his resurrection.”

The principal also provided a list of acceptable things which included snowmen, gingerbread people, sledding, hot chocolate, polar bears and penguins.

District spokesperson Kara Perchal said Sinclair did not consult with administrators about school policy.

The school district released the following statement, according to KETV:

“Elkhorn Public Schools District administration promptly addressed the issue at Manchester Elementary School regarding the memo that was sent by the principal to Manchester elementary staff. The memo does not reflect the policy of Elkhorn Public Schools regarding holiday symbols in the school. The District has since clarified expectations and provided further direction to staff in alignment with District policy. This issue was limited to Manchester Elementary School and did not arise at any other schools within the District.”