Day care worker accused of body slamming toddler who refused to take a nap

SMYRNA, Ga. – Police have arrested a day care worker accused of body slamming a 16-month-old girl who refused to take a nap.

WGCL reported that Jonee Hamilton, 20, is facing charges of aggravated assault and child cruelty after authorities said she picked the toddler up and slammed her onto a thin mat.

Police said it happened at the Oxford Babies facility in Smryna, Ga. and was captured on surveillance video.

The child had a swollen lip and cuts on the inside of the mouth.

Officials with Oxford Babies said Hamilton passed all background checks and has no prior history of any type of improper behavior.

The suspect was fired from her job and jailed without bond in Cobb County.