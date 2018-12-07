Avengers 4 trailer gives first look at Marvel’s climactic ‘Endgame’

This is not a drill!
Marvel Studios officially released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated follow-up to Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” on Friday.
The trailer, of course, gives us the sequel’s title.
Are you ready for it?
“Avengers: Endgame.”
The name is appropriate as this movie is expected to wrap up a story that’s been told over more than 10 years and nearly two dozen movies.
The trailer features a few characters that we already knew survived Thanos’ “The Snap,” but there’s one appearance that was a little unexpected for people who saw the ending of “Ant-man and the Wasp.”
According to the trailer, the movie is set to come out in April.