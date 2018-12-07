× 2 teens cited after brawl at Reynolds High athletic event; pepper spray used

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two teenagers were cited after a fight broke out at a Reynolds High School athletic event Thursday night.

This is the second fight at a Winston-Salem high school this week that left students with charges.

Three of the six young women involved in the fight attend Parkland High School, where another fight broke out Tuesday leaving eight students facing charges.

Off-duty school resource officers at the event responded at 9:21 p.m., according to a report.

An 18-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were both cited for affray.

During the fight, a large crowd formed and a private citizen used pepper spray.

No one was injured or required medical attention.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.