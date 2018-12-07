× 2 more teens cited after fight breaks out at athletic event at Reynolds High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two more teenagers were cited after a fight broke out at a Reynolds High School athletic event Thursday night.

This is the second fight at a Winston-Salem high school this week that left students with charges.

Four people have been cited for affray so far, two 18-year-olds, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old. Police said more people could be cited.

Three of the six young women involved in the fight attend Parkland High School, where another fight broke out Tuesday leaving eight students facing charges.

Off-duty school resource officers at the event responded at 9:21 p.m., according to a report.

During the fight, a large crowd formed and a private citizen used pepper spray.

No one was injured or needed medical attention. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.