Van Denton makes first call on expected snowfall totals

Over the weekend, the much anticipated winter system arrives.

Clouds will thicken on Saturday with highs near 40. If any precipitation starts during the day, it should be southwest of the Piedmont Triad before 7 p.m.

Our chances pick up overnight into Sunday morning.

We expect mostly snow for areas north and west of the Triad, where 10 or more inches is expected. In the immediate Triad, we should see Snow and a mixture at times that could even go over to some freezing rain. This will keep our snowfall near 6 inches with a coating of ice on top of that. Areas south and east of the Triad should see a general 2-6 inches of snowfall with more sleet and freezing rain. There will also be a few hours with non-freezing rain when temperatures climb above 32.

We all should see the mixture go back to snow from northwest to southeast later Sunday night into Monday. This snow could be mixed with rain, especially in areas south and east of the Triad. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s Saturday night and only reach the low to mid 30s on Sunday. Then back to the upper 20s on Sunday night. Highs in the mid to upper 30s on Monday.

Dry weather returns for Tuesday through Thursday. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s, except a few upper teens possible Wednesday morning.