Sweeter by the Batch: Guilford County woman cooks up custom cookie creations

You can't have Christmas without cookies.

That makes the holidays very busy for the owner of Sweeter by the Batch.

Jessica Fancourt bakes hundreds of cookies in her home kitchen each week. Then she spends hours hand decorating each custom cookie.

That process can take days to complete.

She ends up with cookies that look like works of art. And the amazing part, she has no formal training.

She's neither a chef or artist. In fact, she was a teacher before cookies became her career.

