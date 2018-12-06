× It may be difficult to call 911 in various parts of the Piedmont, here’s the alternative numbers

911 centers in Greensboro, Forsyth County and Alamance County are all providing alternative numbers for callers who may be experiencing problems.

Several residents are unable to reach 911 and this is a problem that is impacting the Southeastern part of the United States, according to Greensboro city officials.

Authorities said 911 calls may be mistakenly routed to another 911 center in the area.

Callers in Guilford County can call (336) 373-2222 option 3 to report their emergency.

People in Forsyth County can call (336) 727-2222. In Winston-Salem, the number is (336) 773-7700.

Residents in an emergency situation in Alamance County can temporarily call (336) 570-6777.

There is no word on what caused the problem or when it will be resolved.